Kevin Federline Shares Videos Of Britney Spears Arguing With Sons

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline on Wednesday fired the latest salvo in what has become a war of words over their teenaged sons Sean and Jayden.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through,” Federline captioned video clips in which Spears is heard arguing with the boys.

“As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

In the first video, Spears is heard defending her right to come into their room.

“This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse …. you all better start respecting me. Are we clear?

“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman, okay? Be nice to me. Do you understand?”

In the other clips, recorded inside a car, Spears threatens to take Sean’s phone away as punishment for going into an ice cream shop without shoes.

“Have you lost your f**king mind? Have you lost your f**king mind?,” she asks. “I do care but I’m shocked as f**k with you and I don’t know what to do. And I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty. I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know.”

Federline’s post came hours after Spears accused her sons of being “hateful” when they visited her.

“I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with … but COME ON,” she wrote in a post that she subsequently deleted.

“There’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!”

Spears said it was challenging being a mom to teenaged boys. “I don’t know what’s going on in their heads !!! … I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!!”

Last weekend, Spears clapped back at Federline after he said their sons have been avoiding her for several months.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Spears wrote in an Instagram Story.

Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, chose not to attend Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in June and, according to Federline, “it’s been a few months since they’ve seen her.”

In an interview with Daphne Barak for ITV previewed by the Mail on Sunday, Federline hinted that the boys are embarrassed by the nude photos and video clips Spears frequently posts on Instagram.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them,” he explained.

Spears said she “gave them everything” and added there is “only one word: HURTFUL.” In a follow-up Instagram post, she insisted “I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

Federline, 44, also said the boys witnessed “a lot of things going on that I didn’t feel comfortable with” during their visits with their famous mom.

Federline was married to Spears from 2004 to 2006. He married Victoria Prince in 2013, with whom he has daughters Jordan and Peyton. He also has daughter Kori and son Kaleb with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.