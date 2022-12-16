Key Witness Backtracks During Testimony At Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris returned to the witness stand on Thursday, the fourth day of the trial of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

Harris was with Megan and Lanez on the night in July 2020 when an argument lead to Megan being shot in the feet.

“I don’t know,” Harris replied when prosecutor Kathy Ta asked her who shot Megan, according to reports. Asked whether she heard anyone shout “Dance, b**ch!” before opening fire – as Megan had testified on Wednesday that Lanez did – Harris answered: “I don’t know where that came from, so no.”

Harris, who confirmed she had not seen Megan since the night of the shooting, replied “No” when Lanez’s lawyer George Mgdesyan asked if his client paid her for her silence. Later, she said she “can’t remember” if Lanez offered her $1 million to say quiet about what happened. In her testimony on Wednesday, Megan recalled: "He’s saying, ‘Please don’t say anything. I’ll give y’all a million dollars. I can’t go to jail. I already got caught with a gun before.’”

Jurors heard that Harris gave different answers in a videotaped interview with prosecutors in September. Ta asked her: “What happened between September and today that you forgot everything?”

The judge said he will allow the 80-minute interview with Harris to be played for jurors on Friday.

Also on Thursday, a crime scene analyst testified that gunshot residue was found on both Lanez and Harris.

Lanez, the Ontario native whose real name is Daystar Peterson, stands accused of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection to the July 2020 shooting of Megan. The 30-year-old has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Lanez – who lives in Florida – faces a sentence of up to 22 years and eight months behind bars as well as deportation.