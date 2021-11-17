Keyshia Cole Mourns Death Of 'Only Father I Knew'

Singer Keyshia Cole is mourning the death of her adoptive father just four months after losing her biological mother.

“Unfortunately my father didn’t make it through his complications, due to covid-19,” the R&B star shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Cole described Leon Cole, who adopted her when she was only two years old, as “the only father I knew.”

She wrote: “He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!! … He was the greatest example of love, 51 years of marriage to my mother Yvonne Cole. Seriously the most loving guy I’ve ever known. And he’s gonna be missed so much!”

Cole’s biological mother Francine Lons died in July of an accidental drug overdose.