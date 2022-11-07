Kid Cudi Focuses On Films But Promises New Music

Kid Cudi told fans this past weekend that he’s writing a pair of movies – but he’ll also deliver at least one more album.

“Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that,” the 38-year-old rapper tweeted on Sunday, “but yea, 1 more. Wont be next year. Keep u posted.

“This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long. This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over.”

Earlier, Cudi said he is currently writing a live action “horror/thriller” and a “black rom com.”

He explained: “Ive been so inspired. My mind is racing w ideas. The creative madness overflowing from my brain. I love this feelin.”

Cudi later tweeted that he hopes one of the films will go into production next year. “Its f**kin tasty and will freak u the f**k out I promise u,” he teased.

“Both of these movies I wrote for me to star in.”

In August, Cudi reflected on how he bounced back after he suffered a stroke while in rehab in 2016. After several months of physical rehabilitation, he was able to memorize pages of dialogue to audition for a role in a Broadway play opposite Canadian actor Michael Cera.

“I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time,” he told Esquire. “I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose something in that s**t that happened.”