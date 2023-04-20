Kid Cudi Stars In 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Spin-Off Series

Kid Cudi is adding his voice to the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series Knuckles.

The 39-year-old rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, has an undisclosed role in the animated series, which will premiere on Paramount + in October.

“When life has more dreams for you to fulfill,” Cudi wrote in an Instagram post. “Its lit.”

According to Deadline, Knuckles takes place between last year’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and next year's Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Cudi starred in the 2022 animated Netflix movie Entergalactic (which he co-wrote) and voices a character named Clay in the forthcoming feature Trolls Band Together. He appeared in a 2013 episode of the animated series The Cleveland Show.

In November, Cudi told fans he is focused on projects for the screen but plans to deliver at least one more album. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that,” he tweeted, “but yea, 1 more. Wont be next year. Keep u posted."