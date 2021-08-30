Kid Rock Cancels Shows Due To COVID-19

Kid Rock was forced to cancel a pair of shows in Texas this past weekend because “half the band” has COVID-19.

The singer announced last Thursday that performances on Friday and Saturday at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas were not happening.

“I am pissed. Over half the band has f**king covid (not me),” Rock tweeted, “and before u s**t for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.”

Rock said he was willing to play an acoustic set, DJ “or even just juggle” but “seriously, s**t is way out of my hands on this one.”

A message on the venue's website states: "We do NOT require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry into Billy Bob’s Texas. Masks are optional. We do still ask that guests make good choices, wash their hands, and stay home if they aren’t feeling well."

Rock's next scheduled show is Sept. 18 in Maryland.

Rock performed for a large crowd on Aug. 8 at South Dakota’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which was described as a “superspreader” event by health officials. He shared a photo of the unmasked crowd and captioned it: “There is nothing the mainstream media or internet and social media trolls can do but look at this pic and weep, knowing they will never beat us.”