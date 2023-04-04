Kid Rock Comes Out As Transphobic In Bizarre Video

Kid Rock evidently came out Monday as transphobic in a video he shared on Twitter.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” the 52-year-old singer said. “Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible.”

Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, then aims an automatic weapon at several cases of Bud Light and opens fire.

He then turns back to the camera, raises his middle finger and says: “F**k Bud Light and f**k Anheuser-Busch.”

Rock’s video is a reaction to the beer company creating customized cans of Bud Light for trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate what she said has been one year of “womanhood.”

Mulvaney is promoting a Bud Light contest to her 10 million TikTok followers.

Anheuser-Busch said in a statement that the personalized cans were a gift to Mulvaney, who is one of “hundreds of influencers” with whom the company engages to “authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points.”

The company added: “This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Rock did not mention Mulvaney by name and did not explain how Bud Light’s deal with her impacts his life.

One reply to Rock's video reads: "Therapy helps you get in touch with all these emotions you don’t quite know how to handle. It allows you to be more compassionate with yourself and others — to use your words, not violence or intimidation. Trans people haven’t done anything to you, homie. They just want to live."

Although Rock has fewer than 930,000 followers on Twitter, his video had racked up more than 3.4 million views by Tuesday afternoon.

In the replies, many people showed their support but others pointed out that Rock already supported the beer company by purchasing several cases of Bud Light for the video.

“I'm sure Anheuser-Busch feels the same way as you do when somebody lights one of your albums or CDs on fire,” one tweeted. “You’ve already got their money. Also, I wonder what your stunt was worth in free advertising for Bud Lite?”

Another wrote: “You really owned them….by buying a Bunch of Bud Light. Kudos.”

It's just beer. There are seriously a thousand other issues in the world to be angry about.



Get in the pit and try to love someone, sir. — Alok Patel (@AlokPatelMD) April 4, 2023

We get it. Kid Rock hates trans people.



What a stud. So inspirational. — Andy Frye (@SportyFrye) April 4, 2023

You are supposed to drink beer not shoot it. Relax dude. Why so angry? Why are y’all triggered by trans folks? Do you know trans people drink beer too? Are you aware irresponsible actions like this glorify gun violence? Find love in your heart for all. — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) April 4, 2023

That is literally the most pathetic temper tantrum I’ve ever seen. — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) April 4, 2023