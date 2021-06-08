iHeartRadio

Kid Rock Hurls Homophobic Slur At Fans

Kid Rock went on a crude rant Saturday that included a homophobic slur aimed at fans who were recording him on their phones.

“F**k your iPhone,” he shouted while giving one person the finger. The 50-year-old then sang: “You can post this, you can post this, you can post this d**k right now” while pointing to his crotch.

“You f**king f****ts, with your phones.”

Kid Rock’s outburst during his set at the FishLipz Resort & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee, was posted by TMZ.

It’s not the first time the rap-rocker has proudly displayed his homophobia. In 2015, he told The Guardian his genre “turned into a lot of bulls**t and it turned out to be pretty gay… If someone says you can’t say ‘gay’ like that you tell them to go f**k themselves.”

Rock also said that as an ordained minister, “I don’t look forward to marrying gay people, but I’m not opposed to it.”

