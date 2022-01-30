Kid Rock Says Vaccine Mandate Kept Tour Out Of Toronto

Kid Rock says he didn’t include Toronto on his upcoming Bad Reputation Tour because of public health measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In an expletive-filled message to fans on his Facebook page, the 51-year-old singer said he believes vaccine mandates will be gone by the time he is scheduled to kick off the tour on April 6 in Indiana.

“If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either,” he said. “It’s actually kind of unfortunate. We actually scratched Buffalo, New York off the list because of that and Toronto, Canada and several other cities we were looking at.

“I don’t want to deal with that s**t.”

The Bad Reputation Tour is scheduled to stop in 24 U.S. cities.

Last August, Rock was forced to cancel a pair of shows in Texas because “half the band” had COVID-19. At the time, he said he was vaccinated.