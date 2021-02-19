Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rap star Kanye West after seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Kardashian is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. Neither side is disputing the terms of a prenuptial agreement.

Kardashian and West have reportedly been separated for several months and, in January, Page Six reported that divorce was “imminent.”

The pair tied the knot in May 2014 after two years together.

This is the first divorce for West, 43, and the third for Kardashian, 40. She was previously married to basketball player Kris Humphries and songwriter Damon Thomas.

Last July, West tweeted (and then deleted): “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf (sic) for ‘prison reform'" – a reference to a criminal justice summit Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill attended at New York City’s Waldorf Astoria in November 2018. “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”

West also accused Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner of attempting to get him mental health treatment. “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” he shared. That’s the section of California law that allows for the temporary and involuntary psychiatric commitment of people who are a danger to themselves or others.

“Kriss (sic) and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do. White supremacy.” West also referred to his mother-in-law as “Kris Jong-Un.”

MORE: Kanye West Claims He's Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian

West has been open about his mental health struggles. On a 2019 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the rapper blamed his famously erratic behaviour on failing to stay on his medication.

“If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital," West explained. “And you start acting erratic."

West, who was diagnosed as bipolar two years earlier, said he becomes delusional during these episodes.

“When you’re in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything. Everyone – this is my experience, other people have different experiences – everyone now is an actor. Everything's a conspiracy," he said. “You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things.

“You have this moment [where] you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone."