Kimberly Perry Signs Solo Record Deal

Kimberly Perry announced Monday that she has signed with Records Nashville/Columbia Records.

“Their appreciation for my journey and my vision for the future as a solo artist has been overwhelming,” Perry said, in a release. “Everything came together so organically, and it felt right from the very start.”

The news comes a week after The Band Perry told fans they “decided tot take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits.”

Kimberly co-founded the country act with brothers Reid and Neil in 2009 and released albums in 2010 and 2013 that spawned hits like “If I Die Young” and “All Your Life.”

In an Instagram post, Kimberly said she has been writing songs with Nashville’s “greatest writers as a solo artist for the first time in my life.” She added: “I’ve reconnected with myself and my creative centre – it’s all been so beautiful.

“Can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been feeling, and learning, and experiencing. Maybe we can all sing about it together soon?”

Records Nashville, founded in 2015, is a division of Sony Music. Its roster includes Noah Cyrus, Nelly and The Pretty Wild as well as Canada’s Lennon Stella and James Barker Band.