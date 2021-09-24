Kings Of Leon Share Heartbreaking Reason For Cancelling Shows

Kings of Leon siblings Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill said Thursday they are cancelling upcoming concerts so they can “say goodbye” to their ailing mother Betty-Ann.

“Our mother, who many of our fans know and love, has been dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks and while it has been hard to take the stage each night, it has been the love and energy from you, our fans, that has gotten us through,” read a message on social media.

“Just before taking the stage at The Forum we learned she took a turn for the worse. It was a hard show to get through, but you held us up that night in a way we will never forget.”

The Followill brothers said immediately following Tuesday night’s show, they flew home “where we will remain by her side until the time comes to say goodbye.”

Kings of Leon cancelled Thursday’s performance in Mountain View, California and their set at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival on Friday.

“We wanted to say thank you to all of our fans … for supporting us during this time,” read the message.

Kings of Leon have been on tour since August in support of their new album When You See Yourself. The band has four remaining shows scheduled between Oct. 1 and Oct. 9.