KISS Announces Las Vegas Residency

KISS announced Monday it will launch a residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas at the end of the year.

A dozen shows have been scheduled between Dec. 29 and Feb. 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PDT on Aug. 20.

KISS was forced to postpone the remaining dates on its End of the Road World Tour, which kicked off in January 2019 in Vancouver, due to COVID-19. The band is on the road in the U.S. and Australia until Dec. 4 and will resume the tour in South America next April with shows there and throughout Europe until July.

KISS is scheduled to perform:

Dec. 29, 31

Jan. 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Feb. 2, 4, 5