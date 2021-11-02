Kiss Cancels Las Vegas Residency

A Kiss residency that was supposed to begin next month in Las Vegas has been scrapped.

The band was scheduled to perform 12 nights between Dec. 29 and Feb. 5 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

No reason for the cancellation was provided.

The news came following a Rolling Stone report alleging that Kiss had substandard COVID-19 protocols during its U.S. tour. Both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons tested positive and the band’s longtime guitar tech Francis Stueber died of COVID-19 complications last month.

(In a statement, Kiss said the safety protocols in place “met, but most often exceeded, federal, state, and local guidelines.”)

On Tuesday, Kiss wraps up a "Kiss Kruise" that took fans to Belize and Honduras aboard the Norwegian Gem.