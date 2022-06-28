iHeartRadio

KISS Displays Australian Flag At Austrian Concert

kiss

KISS has found itself in a bit of flag flap after mixing up Austria and Australia.

At the end of Sunday’s concert at the Wiener Stadthalle, the KISS logo was displayed on screens as Australia’s flag followed by “LOVES YOU VIENNA.”

Photos of the flag flub quickly appeared on social media.

“KISS probably scrolled down one too little in the countries,” noted Franz Stanzl of comedy duo Gebrüder Moped.

One person tweeted “G’day Vienna! Crikey!” while another suggested “They’ll have to show the Austrian flag when they tour Australia. It's only fair.”

Music journalist Robert Fröwein of Kronen Zeitung reported that there was “laughter in the hall” when the image came up on screen. Mentioning the “faux pas” in his review of the concert, Fröwein asked: “How about another Vienna concert as compensation?”

Check out some reactions:

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Kiss

12

Latest Videos