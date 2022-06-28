KISS Displays Australian Flag At Austrian Concert

KISS has found itself in a bit of flag flap after mixing up Austria and Australia.

At the end of Sunday’s concert at the Wiener Stadthalle, the KISS logo was displayed on screens as Australia’s flag followed by “LOVES YOU VIENNA.”

Photos of the flag flub quickly appeared on social media.

Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqh — Ben Nguyen (@BenNguyenTV) June 27, 2022

Ui, da haben KISS wohl eins zu wenig runter gescrollt bei den Ländern. pic.twitter.com/WZO7lK1z1O — Franz Moped (@FranzMoped) June 26, 2022

“KISS probably scrolled down one too little in the countries,” noted Franz Stanzl of comedy duo Gebrüder Moped.

One person tweeted “G’day Vienna! Crikey!” while another suggested “They’ll have to show the Austrian flag when they tour Australia. It's only fair.”

Music journalist Robert Fröwein of Kronen Zeitung reported that there was “laughter in the hall” when the image came up on screen. Mentioning the “faux pas” in his review of the concert, Fröwein asked: “How about another Vienna concert as compensation?”

Check out some reactions:

“KISS says ‘G’Day’ to all of you here in Vienna!!! Throw another shrimp on the schnitzel!!”



Idiots.#KISS pic.twitter.com/e1i7yN65xO — Punt Road (@punt_rd) June 27, 2022

I’m an Australian with Austrian heritage. Why is geography so hard? But gotta laugh! — Monica Frances (@whiskeyriverau) June 27, 2022

That's so 'Spinal Tap' — Jon Apedaile (@JonnyAp66) June 27, 2022

If there’s any doubt that Kiss is an American band here’s the proof. — Rigsx (@chrisrigrig) June 27, 2022

I bought this a Vienna airport, just in case pic.twitter.com/v4zQN03q5l — Gus (@Gus_20206) June 27, 2022