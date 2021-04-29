KISS Documentary Premieres In June

The long history of KISS has been chronicled in a four-hour documentary that is set to air in June on U.S. cable channel A&E.

Biography: KISStory, directed by D. J. Viola, will run in two parts beginning June 27.

“This documentary is really terrific,” Paul Stanley tweeted this week. “I’ve seen it and it is awesome. Very proud.”

He and bandmate Gene Simmons reflect on the band’s five decades in the doc, which also features interviews with Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer as well as musicians Dave Growl and Tom Morello.

“We are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honours the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS,” said A&E’s Elaine Frontain Bryant, in a release. "This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

KISS is also poised to get the biopic treatment – Shout It Out Loud will be directed by Joachim Rønning for Netflix.