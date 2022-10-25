KoЯn Bassist Fieldy Addresses 'Bad Habits' That Made Him Step Away

KoЯn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu has said light beer was one of the “bad habits” that made him take a break from the band.

In June 2021, Arvizu announced he was stepping away from KoЯn to deal with “personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits.” Since then, KoЯn has been touring with Ra Díaz of Suicidal Tendencies.

“To clarify, when I made the statement about my bad habits, they weren’t drugs,” Arvizu said in a video message he shared on Instagram. “It’s just, at the end of the day, and I don’t condone this, but when I’m done with all my responsibilities, I have a Bud Light or whatever. As many as I want. I'm a grown man."

He added: “I’ve never tried cocaine. I’ve never tried heroin. I drink Bud Light, man.”

The 52-year-old musician said he recognizes that he has responsibilities. “I got a job to do, and I got people that love me, and I got people that depend on me. So, I’m going to be there for them, no matter what,” he said.

It's not clear if Arvizu's Bud Light claim was tongue-in-cheek (he said he'd welcome a sponsorship). "I’m an entertainer. I’m a musician," he said. "I’m a clown."

Arvizu also insisted his relationship with his bandmates is good. “We have no beef. I’ve got no problem with those guys,” he said.

“I’m always going to be Fiedly from KoЯn, for the rest of my life, because that’s part of my legacy. Those are my homies. Those are my brothers, man. We’re just in different places right now. We’re not even mad at each other. We’re all cool.”

Fieldy said he’s in a good place.

“I’m having a blast,” he said. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”