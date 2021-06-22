KoЯn Bassist Fieldy Stepping Away To Deal With 'Bad Habits'

KoЯn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu told fans on Monday he is stepping away from the band to deal with his “bad habits.”

The 51-year-old musician wrote: “The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me. It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal.”

Arvizu said he will not be a part of KoЯn’s upcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off on July 16.

“I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system,” he wrote. “In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place.”

Arvizu also mentioned his bandmates Jonathan Davis, James “Munky” Shaffer, Ray Luzier and Brian “Head” Welch. “I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle,” he wrote.