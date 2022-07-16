Kodak Black Arrested On Drug Charges

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday after a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Black was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of trafficking oxycodone - less than 25 grams.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was behind the wheel of a vehicle pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol for suspected illegal window tints.

TMZ reported that officers searched the vehicle and found as many as 31 oxycodone pills and a little under $75,000 in cash.

The rapper has a long history of criminal charges that includes robbery, battery, false imprisonment, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon and fleeing law enforcement.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested on Jan. 1 in Pompano Beach, Florida on a trespassing charge that was later dropped.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery on a female who accused him of sexual assault in a South Carolina hotel room in 2016. He was given a 10-year suspended sentence and placed on 18 months of probation.

In 2019, he admitted he falsified information on forms so he could buy firearms from a Florida gun shop and was sentenced to 46 months behind bars. U.S. president Donald Trump commuted his sentence on his final day in office.

Black was shot in the leg in February outside a West Hollywood bar.