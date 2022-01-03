Kodak Black Arrested On Trespassing Charge

Kodak Black was arrested early Saturday on a trespassing charge.

The SunSentinel reported that the rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was taken into custody by the Broward Sheriff’s Office in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida.

No details about the reason for the arrest were disclosed and Black was released on bond.

The 24-year-old rap star, who has had several run-ins with the law, had a three-year federal prison sentence commuted by former U.S. president Donald Trump in January 2020.

In April, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room and was sentenced to 18 months of probation. Last month, Black completed a 90-day rehab stint ordered by a judge after he failed a drug test – a violation of the the terms of his release.