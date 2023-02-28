Kodak Black Ordered Into Rehab For 30 Days

Kodak Black was ordered on Tuesday to enter a rehabilitation facility for 30 days after his lawyer refused to allow his client to take a hair follicle test.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, appeared in a courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after a judge ruled he violated the terms of his bail following a drug charge last summer.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy signed the warrant last Thursday after Black failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing on Feb. 3 and then tested positive for fentanyl in a test on Feb. 8.

In court, Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen said his client has never tested positive for fentanyl before and suggested that a lab employee mixed up the results. (The man who collected Black’s urine sample testified it was possible there was an error.)

The prosecutor said Black could have a hair test done but Cohen said that, unlike a urine test, it could show evidence of drugs as far back as 90 days.

Duffy ordered Black to attend 30 days of in-patient treatment at Legacy Healing Center in Pompano Beach and agreed to allow him until March 7 so he can perform his scheduled set at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles this weekend.

“You better get it together,” she told the 25-year-old.

Earlier, Black told the judge he believes “there’s just so much with this that's unjust and not right about this situation.” The rapper said “I'm hurt about it too because my character is being assassinated … All the good deeds, all the good things I do never goes viral and I don't know why.”

Black was arrested last July following a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of trafficking oxycodone - 14-25 grams. He was released on $75,000 U.S. bond and later pleaded not guilty.