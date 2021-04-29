Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Girl

Kodak Black was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room five years ago.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was facing up to 30 years in prison. He was charged with criminal sexual misconduct but pleaded guilty to assault in exchange for a 10-year suspended sentence.

Black was accused of pushing the girl into a wall and onto a bed and biting her neck and breast. She reported the assault to her school’s nurse, who called police.

On Twitter, Black wrote: “5 yrs later ... both us just wanted to get this s**t over wit AND I ain’t have to come off no money.

“Ain’t gotta register as a sex offender or nun , s**t that’s a play if you ask me … lol y’all got me f**ked up I ain’t dat freaky homie.”

Black also tweeted: “My heart goes out to all the girls out here getting raped and s**t FORREAL , But I Ain’t Did That S**t.”

The rapper retweeted a reply that read “Ppl gotta stop doing f**k s**t to u then acting like they the victim” and wrote: “Forreal.”

In January, outgoing U.S. president Donald Trump commuted Black’s federal prison sentence on weapons charges.