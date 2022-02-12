Kodak Black Shot Outside Justin Bieber's After-Party

Rapper Kodak Black is one of three people shot and wounded early Saturday outside a West Hollywood bar that was hosting an after-party for Justin Bieber.

NBC News cited law enforcement sources as saying Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. TMZ reported that he was shot in the leg.

Black was outside The Nice Guy with several people, including fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby, when a fight broke out. Suddenly, a gunman opened fire.

Police said no arrest was made.

Bieber performed Friday night at the Pacific Design Center and was hosting an after-party that included guests like Drake.