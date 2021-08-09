Kool & The Gang's Dennis Thomas Dies At 70

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, a founding member of Kool & the Gang, died Saturday in New Jersey at age 70.

A cause of death was not disclosed in a statement posted on the band’s Facebook page, where Thomas was remembered as “the quintessential cool cat in the group” and “a huge personality while also an extremely private person.”

What became Kool & the Gang, best known for hits like “Celebration” and “Get Down On It,” started in 1964 with Thomas on saxophone. He would also play flute, percussion and serve as the master of ceremonies at live shows.

Thomas’ last appearance with the band was at a July 4th celebration in Los Angeles.

The band’s official bio claims Kool & the Gang earned two Grammy Awards but, according to the Recording Academy, it had only nominations in 1974 and 1985. (The band won a Grammy in 1978 for its contribution to the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack album.)

Thomas died 11 months after fellow founding member Ronald “Kool” Bell died at 68.

Thomas is survived by a number of family members, including wife Phynjuar, daughter Tuesday Rankin and sons David and Devin. He was predeceased by daughters Michelle Thomas and Tracy Jackson.