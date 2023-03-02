Korean Rail Worker Accused Of Accessing RM's Personal Info

An employee of South Korea’s rail service is accused of accessing personal information about BTS member RM.

KORAIL said the staffer in the IT department viewed the K-pop star’s address and mobile phone number 18 times in three years. She boasted to a colleague about being able to see RM in person after accessing his travel information.

According to The Korea Times, the woman has been “removed” from her position and facing disciplinary action.

BTS fans know that RM frequently shares photos of himself traveling by train.

The group’s management Big Hit Entertainment pledged in a statement to “take the necessary steps to protect” RM and its other artists.

Last month, a former South Korean government worker was prosecuted for trying to sell a hat belonging to BTS member Jungkook.

He was accused of posting an ad for the bucket hat online seeking 10 million KRW (about $10,650). He claimed Jungkook had left it at a foreign ministry office in Seoul after applying for a passport.