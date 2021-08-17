Korn Frontman Jonathan Davis Tests Positive For COVID-19

Korn has postponed five upcoming shows on its U.S. tour and cancelled two others after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came late Monday, two days after the band announced it was postponing a show due to “a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp.”

Concerts scheduled for Aug. 17 to 22 have been pushed to September and October and shows on Aug. 24 and 25 have been scrapped due to scheduling conflicts.

“Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now,” read a message to fans on social media. “We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again.”

Korn is only the latest in a growing list of touring acts impacted by COVID-19.

Limp Bizkit last week cancelled all remaining August tour dates "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans" and Stevie Nicks announced she cancelled all of her scheduled 2021 performances because she wants "everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us."

Fall Out Boy pulled out of a several shows on the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Weezer this month due to a positive COVID-19 test within their circle and Lynyrd Skynyrd said it cancelled four concerts after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.