Korn's James 'Munky' Shaffer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Korn announced Thursday that guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

“He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows,” read a statement from the band on social media. “The tour is going on as scheduled … and we are anticipating a speedy recovery.”

Korn's next scheduled show is Saturday in Mountain View, California.

Shaffer, 51, is the second member of Korn to get COVID-19. Last month, frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive, forcing the band to postpone or cancel several shows.

In recent weeks KISS, the Doobie Brothers and Kid Rock have had to postpone concerts due to COVID-19 cases. Nine Inch Nails, Florida Georgia Line, Garth Brooks, Stevie Nicks and BTS are among the acts who have scrapped tour plans over concerns about the virus.

Last month, Neil Young pulled out of Farm Aid on Sept. 25. “I worry about audiences coming together in these times,” he said. “My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends.”