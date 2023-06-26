Korn X Adidas Collaboration Coming Later This Year: Report

Korn’s collaboration with Adidas, first rumoured back in February, is reportedly coming in October.

Complex obtained “an internal Adidas document” that shows the Korn x Adidas collection will consist of two sneakers and seven pieces of apparel.

The report confirms a claim by KicksFinder, which tweeted on Feb. 26: “EXCLUSIVE: The American nu metal band KORN will be collaborating with adidas later in 2023.”

Neither Korn nor Adidas has commented publicly on the collaboration.

Korn’s members famously wore Adidas gear in the ‘90s and they released a track in 1997 titled “A.D.I.D.A.S.” In 2021, frontman Jonathan Davis told Kerrang! the band signed a deal with Adidas rival Puma in 1998 “because they told us they’d put us in a commercial and give us a little money to wear their s**t.”

According to Complex, the Korn x Adidas Campus 00s will sell for $130 (all figures U.S.) and the Supermodified will be priced at $140. Both have the Korn logo on the right shoe’s tongue and official artwork on the insoles.

The collection also reportedly includes T-shirts, a hoodie and tracksuits.