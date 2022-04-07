Kourtney Kardashian Says Vegas Wedding Wasn't Legal But Wasn't 'Fake'

Kourtney Kardashian said Wednesday her Vegas wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was not “fake” – even though it wasn’t legal.

“There was, like, no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” Kardashian explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The pair exchanged vows at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator officiating after a night of post-Grammys parties.

“I’m like, ‘Are you guys lying?’ We asked, like, five times. What do we have to do to make this happen? It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

Kardashian said she and Barker wanted to get married for real. “We just did it anyways," she said. "It’s what’s in the heart.”

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared photos from their Vegas ceremony on Instagram and captioned them: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."