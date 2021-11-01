Kraftwerk Announces 3D Concerts In Canada

Fresh from being honoured at the 36th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, German electronic music group Kraftwerk announced a 3D concert tour that will come to Canada next summer.

The act will play Toronto’s Massey Hall on June 6, Montreal’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts on June 8 and the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver on July 10.

The tour, which fuses music with 3D visuals and performance art, was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Kraftwerk consists of Ralf Hütter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert, and Falk Grieffenhagen

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.