Kris Kristofferson Turns Over Music Affairs To Son

Country singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, who retired from music last year, has turned over his business affairs over to his son.

“It’s been amazing to dig in to my dad’s catalogue and history,” said John Kristofferson, in a statement. He has teamed up with Nashville’s Morris Higham Management and family friend Tamara Saviano to manage Kristofferson’s legacy.

"I can’t imagine a better partnership to bring the full depth of his songwriting to a new generation. The name has always been synonymous with songwriting as an art, and we’re excited to reintroduce his work to new and old fans alike.

“We have many exciting projects in the works and I look forward to getting them out into the world.” Some of these will be timed for Kris Kristofferson's 85th birthday in June.

John, 32, is one of five children Kristofferson has with his current wife Lisa. (The singer has three other children from two previous marriages.)

Kristofferson penned a string of country hits, including “Me and Bobby McGee” for Roger Miller, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” for Johnny Cash and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” He released 18 studio albums between 1970 and 2016 as well as three with ex-wife Rita Coolidge.

Kristofferson earned three Grammy Awards as well as one for Lifetime Achievement and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He won the Golden Globe for his role opposite Barbra Streisand in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born.