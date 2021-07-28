KT Tunstall Scraps Tour Plans Due To Hearing Loss Fears

Singer KT Tunstall announced Tuesday she will not be part of this summer’s Daryl Hall & John Oates tour due to hearing loss fears.

“It is hard to fathom pulling out of such a wonderful opportunity,” Tunstall wrote in a message to fans ton social media.

Tunstall, who lost hearing in her left ear in 2018, said she started experiencing tinnitus in her right ear following a series of shows this month – “which is exactly how the breakdown of my left ear began.”

She explained: “My thoughts on touring so intensively and consecutively have made me question whether my remaining hearing will be able to handle it, and as a result I have decided that the only healthy way forward for me as a ‘live’ musician is to completely avoid lengthy back-to-back touring which causes inevitable exhaustion and stress.”

Tunstall said she must “ensure that my touring schedule leaves adequate rest between smaller batches of shows.”

The 46-year-old Scottish singer, best known for her 2005 hit “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree,” was announced as a special guest on a planned tour last summer by Daryl Hall & John Oates. Postponed due to COVID-19, the tour was rescheduled for this summer (a Toronto stop was scrapped).