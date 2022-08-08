iHeartRadio

Kultureland Organizer Promises To Address Fuming Fans

Frustrated fans fuming about this past weekend's Kultureland Festival near Toronto may soon get some answers from organizers.

Reached early Monday morning, Ferell Laditi of Code R.E.D Entertainment told iHeartRadio.ca an official announcement is scheduled to be made later in the day. "That's all I can say at this time," he said.

Fans with passes to the inaugural festival expressed their anger on social media on Sunday after a string of cancellations by artists and an overnight change of venue.

Jhené Aiko, who was scheduled to close the two-day event, pulled out after the festival was moved from Markham Fairgrounds to the Ajax Downs Racetrack, roughly 30 minutes southeast.

“Her show required a level of visuals that we could not have technically produced in a short period of time,” read a statement shared by Kultureland on social media.

The festival also told fans StoneBwoy, Firebox, Lojay and Kamo Mphela “will not be able to perform.”

Kultureland, hyped as “Canada’s biggest Afro-fusion weekend,” is being compared on social media to the ill-fated Fyre Festival.

“Worst festival experience and huge lack of accountability from whoever organizes this s**t show,” one fan fumed on Twitter. “I want my money back!” Another complained: “I cant believe i got scammed, in front of my own eyes. kultureland is actually unbelievable ya’ll. im witnessing this in my lifetime rn.”

One fan opined that “Kultureland needs to refund everybody for the rubbish they pulled on Day 2. People paid to see so many artists and y’all did not deliver. That right there is fraud.”

A disclaimer on the Kultureland website reads: "All ticket sales are final. No refunds or ticket transfers."

Check out a sample of the comments on Twitter:

