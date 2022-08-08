Kultureland Organizer Promises To Address Fuming Fans

Frustrated fans fuming about this past weekend's Kultureland Festival near Toronto may soon get some answers from organizers.

Reached early Monday morning, Ferell Laditi of Code R.E.D Entertainment told iHeartRadio.ca an official announcement is scheduled to be made later in the day. "That's all I can say at this time," he said.

Fans with passes to the inaugural festival expressed their anger on social media on Sunday after a string of cancellations by artists and an overnight change of venue.

Jhené Aiko, who was scheduled to close the two-day event, pulled out after the festival was moved from Markham Fairgrounds to the Ajax Downs Racetrack, roughly 30 minutes southeast.

“Her show required a level of visuals that we could not have technically produced in a short period of time,” read a statement shared by Kultureland on social media.

The festival also told fans StoneBwoy, Firebox, Lojay and Kamo Mphela “will not be able to perform.”

Kultureland, hyped as “Canada’s biggest Afro-fusion weekend,” is being compared on social media to the ill-fated Fyre Festival.

“Worst festival experience and huge lack of accountability from whoever organizes this s**t show,” one fan fumed on Twitter. “I want my money back!” Another complained: “I cant believe i got scammed, in front of my own eyes. kultureland is actually unbelievable ya’ll. im witnessing this in my lifetime rn.”

One fan opined that “Kultureland needs to refund everybody for the rubbish they pulled on Day 2. People paid to see so many artists and y’all did not deliver. That right there is fraud.”

A disclaimer on the Kultureland website reads: "All ticket sales are final. No refunds or ticket transfers."

Check out a sample of the comments on Twitter:

After 11 hours. A whole venue change to another city. Several time changes. Half the artists dropping out. 0 headliners performing yet. 0 accountability from the organizers. #Kultureland better be giving refunds pic.twitter.com/LjvloclW7L — Tuktuk Islam (@TuktukIslam) August 8, 2022

Someone just sent me a clip of the crowd chanting "REFUND" at Kultureland.. 😭 pic.twitter.com/wOWFwjpgsr — ❔ (@WHOISMRKOA) August 8, 2022

Who’s getting this class action together cause I’m ready to be on the list? #Kultureland — Yellow flash of Lagos ⚡ (@q_ode) August 8, 2022

These Kultureland organizers need to be named. You need to be embarrassed, dawg! — Filson (@Phillyfreee) August 7, 2022

like to start a class action lawsuit for kultureland refunds because looking into the llcs it’s 100% ment to be a scam the event team runners were not at the event. It was scam from the start. Should have just left it at day1 — p (@skinnypickless) August 8, 2022

My favourite lie #kultureland got caught with was telling us these performers were coming but they weren’t even in the country 💀 bro WHAT — aarapi (@aarapithaya) August 8, 2022

The drone got a cute shot of me in line at Kultureland. I hope that makes the cut for the Netflix documentary 🥺🫢 — I’m not nice. Don’t DM me. (@VickyIferi) August 8, 2022

Anyone who bought tix to #Kultureland we need to ask for refunds and alert the media of this fyre fest 2.0 so that we’re not ignored by the scammers who organized this mess 😊 — x (@ldnxgirl) August 7, 2022

Kultureland’s lack of professionalism is crazy. From trying to fool ppl to stand in the heat for hours, to posting set times late, to reserving the front of the stage area for VIP only, to Fireboy allegedly being in Nigeria and not coming lol — PETRA. (@petraamoako_) August 6, 2022