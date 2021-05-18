Kurt Cobain Hair Fetches $17K At Auction

Six strands of the late Kurt Cobain’s hair were sold at auction this past weekend for about $17,000 ($14,145 U.S.) – or a whopping $2,833 per strand.

The hair came with a photo of Cobain posing with Tessa Osbourne, who cut his hair in 1989 in England and stashed it in a plastic bag. She gifted the locks to Seattle artist Nicole De Polo following Cobain’s death in 1994. De Polo passed the hair on to collector John Reznikoff.

“This one-of-a-kind artifact is entirely fresh-to-market and is accompanied by an impeccable lineage of provenance,” reads a description by Iconic Auctions.

Among the items sold at The Amazing Music Auction was a Marshall speaker cabinet used on stage by Cobain and an electric guitar signed by all three members of Nirvana.

Cobain was 27 when he took his own life in April 1994.