Kurt Cobain's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Guitar Up For Grabs

The guitar Kurt Cobain is seen playing in the video for Nirvana’s 1991 hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is up for grabs.

Julien’s Auctions, bidding for the 1969 Fender Mustang is likely to start at between $600,000 and $800,000 (all figures U.S.) at next month’s Music Icons auction.

“To see this fabled guitar, one of the most culturally significant and historically important guitars not only of Kurt Cobain and Nirvana’s legacy but in all of rock music history, come to our auction house has been one of our greatest privileges and most distinguished honours,” said Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions, in a release.

Also up for auction will be Cobain’s 1965 Dodge Dart, described as “the only known surviving car that was owned and driven by” the Nirvana frontman. In the hands of Cobain’s sister Kim for the last 28 years, the car is expected to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000.

Other memorabilia up for grabs is a caricature of Michael Jackson drawn by Cobain, his boarding pass for a flight from Seattle to Chicago, and his Pokey bendable toy with “Nirvana” handwritten on one side.

Cobain died in 1994.

The Music Icons auction – which also features items from acts like The Beatles, Queen, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Elton John – runs May 21 and 22. Full details are here.