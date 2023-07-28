Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency

This fall Kylie Minogue is Vegas-bound.

The Aussie pop legend has announced her Las Vegas residency "More Than Just A Residency" will begin on November 4. In a tweet that reads "VEGAS BABY!" Minogue shared that she will headline a series of shows at the Venetian hotel's new cabaret-style club called Voltaire.

"Today is the day where it all becomes, beautifully real," Minogue said, admitting it's been three years in the making. "So to finally be able to say, yes, I am doing a show in Vegas and to be at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort, it's just, it's such a good match. And, yeah, I couldn't be more excited."

Minogue will release her 16th album, Tension, on September 22. In the statement she explains that the album and concert venue share a connection.

"The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It's one I resonate with as a pop artist," she adds. "My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that. The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night – that's what my music is for."

Tickets for the residency go on sale Thursday, August 3.