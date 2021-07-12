Lady A Cancels Show Due To Medical Emergency

Lady A singer Charles Kelley says he was “so bummed” the group had to cancel its first concert in 16 months.

The country trio broke the news to fans on Saturday morning that Kelley had appendicitis, forcing them to scrap a show at a festival in Minnesota. “The minute he is cleared by his doctors, we will be back on the road to see y’all,” read a message from Lady A via Twitter.

On Sunday, Kelley shared a picture from his hospital bed that he captioned: “Hey guys - sitting here in the hospital and so bummed to have missed performing our first show back in Minnesota, not to mention in 16 months - that’s an understatement. But the ol’ appendix had other plans. didn’t even know what an appendix was until friday when it sent me to the ER. Love y’all and be back soon enough.”

Full recovery from surgery to remove the appendix typically takes between one to four weeks.

Lady A is scheduled to perform in Fort Worth, Texas on July 16 and 17 but then have no shows until July 29.