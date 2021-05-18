Lady A Debuts 'Things He Handed Down'

Just in time for Father's Day, Lady A has debuted “Things He Handed Down,” a song that will be included on the trio’s eighth studio album.

Charles Kelley told the audience at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday night that he penned the track with Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta and Jesse Frasure.

“We were talking about our fathers,” Kelley said. “My father just retired this past year and he handed down so much knowledge to me – and that’s what this song’s about.”

Kelley sings: “Those thoughts from that recliner / those fishing boat one-liners / It’s his words that mean most to me now.” Among the wisdom from his father: “Never spend more money than you make / Don’t burn a bridge that maybe one day you'll have to cross / Don't worry about what you can’t change.”

It was the first time Lady A was back on the iconic stage since Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood were invited into the Opry while taping the Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music special in January.

Lady A, which previously shared the anthemic “Like a Lady,” has not announced any details about its new album. The trio’s most recent release was 2019’s Ocean.