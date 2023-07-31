Lady Gaga Announces Vegas Shows, Pays Tribute To Tony Bennett
Lady Gaga has announced a series of shows in Las Vegas that will run from August to October.
Titled Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, the residency will consist of 12 shows taking place at Dolby Live At Park MGM between August 31 and October 5. According to the promo, Gaga will performed stripped down versions of her hits along with music from the Great American Songbook.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 4. However, you can sign up for "Little Monsters" pre-sale info and early ticket access by visiting the official site here.
On a related note, last night Gaga said a touching farewell to her friend Tony Bennett, who passed away on July 21. On Instagram she posted a lengthy message about the impact he had on her life.
“I will miss my friend forever,” she wrote. “I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together. With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony and I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real.”
Read the full post below.
Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano returns to Las Vegas for 12 shows between August 31 and October 5 🎺🎼— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 31, 2023
Sign up now for the Little Monsters pre-sale on https://t.co/RMckdTfHe0 for early ticket access tomorrow!
Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, August 4 at 10am PT ✨ pic.twitter.com/3wMOO9Cb5s
