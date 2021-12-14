Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish Among Golden Globes Nominees

Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish are among the nominees announced Monday for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Gaga’s portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci earned the pop star a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Eilish and her brother Finneas are up for Best Original Song thanks to their Bond theme “No Time to Die.” They are up against Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” (King Richard), “Dos Orugitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Enchanto), Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” (Belfast) and “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” by Jennifer Hudson (Respect).

Nominated for Best Original Score are Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood for his work on The Power of the Dog as well as Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch), Germaine Franco (Encanto), Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers) and Hans Zimmer (Dune).

The Golden Globes are decided by fewer than 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). This year’s ceremony will not be broadcast on NBC and many stars are boycotting due to a lack of diversity and questionable practices at the HFPA.