Lady Gaga Bringing 'Jazz & Piano' Residency Back To Vegas
Lady Gaga is going back to Las Vegas.
The pop superstar announced Monday she is reviving her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, with nine shows scheduled between April 14 and May 1.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.
“The shows celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook,” reads a press release, “in addition to her Grammy Award-nominated collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale.”
Gaga launched her Jazz & Piano residency in January 2019 with 10 performances in between her Enigma residency shows. She returned for nine performances last October.
