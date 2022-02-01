iHeartRadio

Lady Gaga Bringing 'Jazz & Piano' Residency Back To Vegas

Lady Gaga is going back to Las Vegas.

The pop superstar announced Monday she is reviving her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, with nine shows scheduled between April 14 and May 1.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

“The shows celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook,” reads a press release, “in addition to her Grammy Award-nominated collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale.”

Gaga launched her Jazz & Piano residency in January 2019 with 10 performances in between her Enigma residency shows. She returned for nine performances last October.

