Lady Gaga Claims To Have Set Records At Boston Stadium

Lady Gaga is claiming to have set new records at Boston’s historic Fenway Park stadium.

The pop star declared on TikTok that her concert Friday night was the “highest attended and paid show” in the history of the venue.

“I feel so blessed and grateful,” Gaga wrote in the comments.

Gaga did not cite a source and there has been no official confirmation of her claim. Fenway Park, the second smallest stadium in the American League, can accommodate up to around 37,000 fans for concerts.

The Chromatica Ball show in Boston was described as sold out, even though hundreds of tickets remained available from resellers only hours before the show. Also, according to the Fenway Park account on Twitter, new batches of tickets went on sale last Thursday and again on Friday.

Bad Bunny, who performed at Fenway Park the night before, was among the thousands who took in Gaga’s concert, which the Boston Herald described as "one of the biggest, boldest ever put on in Fenway."

In 2017, she made history as the first female artist to headline at Fenway Park when she brought her Joanne World Tour to Boston.