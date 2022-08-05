Lady Gaga Confirms Role In 'Joker' Sequel

Lady Gaga confirmed Thursday that she will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the forthcoming sequel to his 2019 flick Joker.

The 36-year-old pop star shared an animated clip on social media showing two silhouette images coming together for a dance, set to Irving Berlin’s 1930s song “Cheek to Cheek.” (Gaga’s 2014 duets album with Tony Bennett took its name from the song.)

Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips, is scheduled to open in cinemas on Oct. 4, 2024.

Reports of Gaga’s involvement in the project surfaced in June. Although she did not confirm her character, it seems logical to assume Gaga will play Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Gaga earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 2019’s A Star Is Born and portrayed Patrizia Reggiani in last year’s House of Gucci. She is about to start work on Mario Van Peebles’ biopic of Dionne Warwick, in which she plays Cilla Black, the English singer whom Warwick accused of stealing her song “Anyone Who Had a Heart” in 1964.

Gaga brings her Chromatica Ball to Toronto on Saturday.

Joker, the top-grossing R-rated movie of all time, earned Phoenix a best actor Oscar. He sang on screen in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line.