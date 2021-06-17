Lady Gaga, Elton John Nominated For Dorian TV Awards

Lady Gaga and Elton John are among the nominees for the 2021 Dorian TV Awards, which were announced Thursday.

The music superstars are up for Best TV Musical Performance – Gaga for her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Biden-Harris inauguration and John and Years & Years for their cover of “It’s a Sin” on the BRIT Awards.

Lil Nas X is nominated in the same category along with SNL host Anya-Taylor Joy and cast members Punkie Johnson, Kate McKinnon and Bowen Yang for their “Pride Month Song.” Bowen – as the iceberg that sunk the Titanic – is also nominated for “Lover Boy.”

All are up against Jonathan Groff’s performance of “You’ll Be Back” (Hamilton) and Kathryn Hahn’s “Agatha All Along” (WandaVision).

In the Best TV Documentary or Documentary Series category, Framing Britney Spears and Tina are among the nominated docs.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square and the Eurovision Song Contest are up for Campiest TV Show.

The Dorian TV Awards nominations are determined by the more than 300 members of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Winners will be announced on Aug. 29.

The author of this article is a voting member of GALECA.