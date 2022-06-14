Lady Gaga In Musical 'Joker' Sequel? Twitter Reacts

Social media lit up with reactions to a report Monday claiming that Lady Gaga is in “early talks” to join Joaquin Phoenix in a musical sequel to 2019’s award-winning Joker.

According to unnamed sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter, details about Gaga’s character “are being kept under wraps” but it’s possible she would play Harley Quinn.

Fans were quick to have some fun with the rumours.

“Joker 2 getting a theater full of incels and theater kids and combining them into incel-music theater kids will create an unstoppable force that hasn’t been seen since j robert oppenheimer created the atomic bomb, lives will be changed forever,” read one tweet.

Another read: “Joker 2 is gonna try to appeal to incels and theater kids and the sheer ambition of trying to get both audiences to the theater is gonna be a majestic train wreck itself.”

Arin Hanson tweeted: “You know when you’re so exhausted, you’ve been so overstimulated that you’re numb, and you unknowingly stare off into space, and when someone says anything you just absentmindedly shake your head and go ‘…okay…’ That was my response to reading about Joker 2 being a musical.”

Check out some more reactions:

joker 2 opening night audience being incels, film bros, regular gays, and musical gays…we love diversity pic.twitter.com/VckjU5W1fq — Fall of Legends (@maliksversion) June 14, 2022

The opening number of joker 2 pic.twitter.com/GJwska1IXi — kev ✰ block Chr*st@n Walker (@KEVlNBL00) June 14, 2022

gaga going to prison after committing murder to prepare for her role as harley quinn in joker 2 pic.twitter.com/tinMT6Vc69 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 14, 2022

Deciding to cast Lady Gaga and making Joker 2 a musical in the knowledge it’ll simultaneously win over some of your most cynical critics but make the thousands of dudes who were the biggest worshippers of your first movie furious is such a wild manoeuvre it’s kinda brilliant — Cal (@wyattyhalpert) June 14, 2022

james corden after hearing joker 2 is going to be a musicalpic.twitter.com/A2wJlTqq6D — david (@davidefinitely) June 14, 2022

when gaga gets the role for joker 2 i’ll finally be able to FULLY hear her new york accent, SO TRUEEE.



this skit was more NY italian but u get the vibes… pic.twitter.com/b7koHg1RPl — sky🍃(got s worded) (@dolcesky1) June 13, 2022

Me: “I don’t want Joker 2”



Warner Brothers: “It’s a musical”



Me: “Two tickets please” pic.twitter.com/A93RKg47EP — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) June 14, 2022

Lady Gaga’s first day on the set of Joker 2: pic.twitter.com/dE7WqG2BP8 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) June 14, 2022

joker and harley in joker 2 pic.twitter.com/dNwP3aEOTR — tabitha (@cinedruig) June 14, 2022

Joker 2 being a musical already makes it top 10 worst movies of all time — Advit (@rebelmooned) June 14, 2022

If Joker 2 is a musical and doesn’t pay homage or this scene, I’m out. pic.twitter.com/6QZ06ZjkLX — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) June 14, 2022