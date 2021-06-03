Lady Gaga Pushes 'Chromatica Ball' To 2022

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball will not get rolling until next year, the pop star announced this week.

“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready,” read a message to fans. “So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022.”

The tour, which was announced in March 2020, included only one stop in Canada – at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Aug. 9, 2020. Last June, Gaga postponed the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled the Toronto show for Aug. 16, 2021.

The tour is in support of Gaga’s album Chromatica, which was released last May.

The 2022 dates have not been announced but the promoter said all previously purchased tickets will be honoured.