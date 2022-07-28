Lady Gaga Reacts To Doja Cat's Version Of "Shallow"
Doja Cat had a little fun this week with “Shallow,” the 2018 power ballad from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – and got a stamp of approval of Gaga.
The rap star hilariously screeched the song’s chorus in an Instagram Live and a clip was shared on a fan’s TikTok account with the caption: “her new party trick’s to do this when everyone’s quietly eating.”
Among those reacting in the comments was Lady Gaga, who wrote: “LADY THATS A SERVE.”
Doja Cat joins a long list of music artists who have shared their versions of the Oscar-winning song, including Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo, Nick Jonas, Lewis Capaldi and Phoebe Bridgers. In 2020, English singer Charlotte Awbery got global attention when she belted out part of “Shallow” in a staged video that went viral.
Watch Doja Cat's playful rendition of "Shallow" below:
@dojafantasy her new party trick’s to do this when everyone’s quietly eating 🙂😭 #dojacat #doja #foryou #fypシ #viral #femalerapper #rap #funny #comedy #ladygaga #gaga ♬ original sound - DojaFantasy
