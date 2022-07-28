Doja Cat had a little fun this week with “Shallow,” the 2018 power ballad from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – and got a stamp of approval of Gaga.

The rap star hilariously screeched the song’s chorus in an Instagram Live and a clip was shared on a fan’s TikTok account with the caption: “her new party trick’s to do this when everyone’s quietly eating.”

Among those reacting in the comments was Lady Gaga, who wrote: “LADY THATS A SERVE.”

Doja Cat joins a long list of music artists who have shared their versions of the Oscar-winning song, including Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo, Nick Jonas, Lewis Capaldi and Phoebe Bridgers. In 2020, English singer Charlotte Awbery got global attention when she belted out part of “Shallow” in a staged video that went viral.

Watch Doja Cat's playful rendition of "Shallow" below: