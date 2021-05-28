Lady Gaga Releasing 10th Anniversary Edition Of 'Born This Way'

Lady Gaga is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her sophomore album Born This Way with a special edition featuring artists who "both represent and advocate for" the LGBTQ community.

Set for release on June 18, Born This Way Reimagined: The Tenth Anniversary contains the original album’s 14 tracks as well as covers – by artists whose names have not yet been unveiled – of “Marry the Night,” “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love),” “You and I,” “The Edge of Glory” and “Born This Way (The Country Road Version).”

The first single off the bonus disc is an interpretation of “Judas” by Big Freedia.

“Judas was my favourite song when it came out originally,” she said, in a release, “so I really wanted to cover. To me, ‘Judas’ is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”

Check out Big Freedia’s version of “Judas” below: