Lady Gaga Reveals More Details About Sex Assault

Lady Gaga has revealed more details about the sexual assault she has previously spoken about – including that it resulted in a pregnancy.

“I was 19 years old and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me: ‘Take your clothes off.’ And I said no,” Gaga said on The Me You Can’t See, a new streaming series from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.

“And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and... I don’t even remember.”

Gaga, who has never identified the producer who raped her, said: “I do not ever want to face that person again."

After the assault, she recalled, she was sick “for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks.” Gaga added: “I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

The pop star has previously opened up about the sexual assault and how it left her with post-traumatic stress disorder and a feeling that she needed to self-harm.

“I had a total psychotic break," Gaga said, "and for a couple years I was not the same girl."