Lady Gaga Reveals Rescheduled 'Chromatica Ball' Dates

Lady Gaga on Monday unveiled the rescheduled dates for her highly anticipated Chromatica Ball.

The pop star announced the stadium tour in March 2020, including an Aug. 9, 2020 stop at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. The show was moved to Aug. 16, 2021 due to COVID-19 – and then, last June, Gaga said she was pushing the tour to 2022.

Gaga will now roll into the Rogers Centre on Aug. 8. It is the only Canadian stop.

It is the first tour by Gaga since 2017, when she opened the Joanne World Tour with shows in Vancouver and Edmonton (and went on to play Toronto and Montreal). It takes its name from the singer's 2020 album.

The Chromatica Ball has nine shows in North America and six in the UK and Europe.